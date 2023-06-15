The vehicles will feature at the Yorkshire Air Museum later this month, as the venue hosts its first Cold War Car Show.

The event is part of the Museum’s 2023 theme – Minutes to Midnight – which looks at the 40-year standoff between east and west.

Owners of cars and bikes from the period – from the classics to the mundane – are invited to bring their vehicles along on Sunday June 25.

Around 50 are already booked in, ranging from original Ford Cortinas and MGs to Beetles and Land Rovers.

There will also be eastern bloc cars, including examples of the famous Trabant from East Germany – partly made from cardboard.

The cars and bikes will be displayed along the museum’s collection of Cold War jets, such as the Victor V bomber – designed to strike the Soviet Union with nuclear weapons.

Owners of classic vehicles from the period can still book them in by contacting events@yorkshireairmuseum.org

The event will run as part of the museum’s normal operations on the day, with usual ticket prices applying.