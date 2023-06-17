Amelia Jackson, from Helmsley, passed away on November 24, 2022, after complications following a pancreatic attack.

During the attack the pancreas, a small organ located behind the stomach and below the ribcage, becomes inflamed over a short period of time.

Amelia’s father Shaun Jackson said the family were “devastated” by the loss and wanted to honour her legacy.

Amelia Jackson (centre) with her parents Shaun and Sharon (Image: Supplied)

He spoke of how his daughter had a passion for music, which developed while at school.

Amelia attended Helmsley Primary School then Ryedale School.

She later attended York College and went on to study music management at the University of Salford.

While at Ryedale School Shaun said Amelia joined the school’s music group and soon found her calling.

“She went from the quiet girl at the back to the star of the stage,” he said.

“She was a quiet girl and joined the music group, then she started coming out of her shell.”

Amelia singing on stage (Image: Supplied)

Amelia was a singer and had started to learn piano and bass guitar before her death.

Shaun and Amelia’s mother Sharon decided to set up a fund in their daughter’s memory to raise money for new music facilities at Ryedale School to encourage youngsters to get involved with music and develop their skills.

Before her death, Shaun said Amelia told him about an idea she had of school children being able to access a space where they could go and sing or play music to take a break from their surroundings.

This was part of the inspiration behind the fund.

Amelia and Sharon Jackson (Image: Supplied)

Shaun added: “We all miss her more than anything but instead of showing sadness we as a community need to come together and create something special in honour of her beautiful life.”

The fund is at £24,000 and has been going for four months with the target amount set at £50,000.

Domenica Wilkinson, headteacher at Ryedale School, said: “Amelia was a bubbly, vivacious, and much-loved member of Ryedale School.

“We feel honoured that Amelia's family has chosen Ryedale School for their fundraising efforts, and it is testament to Amelia's positivity and kindness that the whole community have so generously supported the various projects in her memory.”

Amelia Jackson (Image: Supplied)

Shaun gave thanks to Gail and Mark of the Royal Oak and Tracey and her staff at the Feathers Hotel for their support and for the care they took of the family after Amelia’s death.

He also thanked the Scotts, his Depth Charge Design colleagues and the businesses and friends the family has in Helmsley.

To donate to the fund, visit Shaun Jackson’s JustGiving Page titled: Weʼre raising £50,000 to fund a new sound room for Ryedale School in memory of Amelia Jackson.