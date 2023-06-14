A MISSING York man has been found safe and well.
North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal in the search for a missing 20-year-old man from York earlier today (June 14).
Officers have confirmed he has now been found.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "Great news folks, the missing 20-year-old man from York has been located safe and well.
"Thank you for sharing the appeal which has now been cancelled."
