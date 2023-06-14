North Yorkshire Police have issued an urgent missing person appeal to help find 20-year-old Tyrese Lester who was reported missing earlier today.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Concerns are growing for his safety as there have been no confirmed sightings, telephone or online contact from him since yesterday (June 13).

"Tyrese is 6ft tall and has pink or orange buzz cut hair.

"We believe that he may be somewhere in the York area and our officers are out looking for him in and around the city."

If you have seen Tyrese or someone who matches his description, please contact police without delay on 101, option 1.

For immediate sightings, please call 999 so officers can make sure he is safe and well.

Quote reference number NYP-14062023-0145 when providing details.