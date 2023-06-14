Police have issued an appeal to find the family of a York man who died at home.
North Yorkshire Police are working on behalf of the coroner to trace the next of kin of Roger Bankes who died at his home last week aged 76.
Anyone with information that could help with the appeal if asked to email: coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk for the attention of Sandra Prince.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article