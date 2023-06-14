A MAJOR road has been closed following a collision involving multiple vehicles.
Humberside Police said officers and other emergency services are at the multiple road traffic collision on the A1079 in the East Riding of Yorkshire.
"The road is closed between Wilberfoss and Barnby Moor," a police spokesperson said.
Please be aware emergency services are in attendence to a multiple road traffic collision on the A1079.— Humberside Police (@Humberbeat) June 14, 2023
The road is closed between Wilberfoss and Barnby Moor. pic.twitter.com/4RxvSvUhCI
More on this as we get it.
