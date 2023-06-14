A MAJOR road has been closed following a collision involving multiple vehicles.

Humberside Police said officers and other emergency services are at the multiple road traffic collision on the A1079 in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

"The road is closed between Wilberfoss and Barnby Moor," a police spokesperson said.

York Press: The A1079 between Wilberfoss and Barnby MoorThe A1079 between Wilberfoss and Barnby Moor (Image: Google Street View)

More on this as we get it.