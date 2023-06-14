A DRIVER who was four and a half times the drink drive limit has been banned from driving for three years.
Joe Costello, 25, was stopped driving in his home village on May 23 this year, York Magistrates Court heard.
A breath test gave a reading of 161 microgram of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol.
Costello, of The Glade, Escrick, pleaded guilty to driving when over the prescribed alcohol limit.
He was made subject to a two-year community order. The court ordered him to do 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work. He must also pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
The court banned him from driving until June 2026.
Costello broke the law when driving on Carr Lane and Skipwith Road in Escrick, the court heard.
