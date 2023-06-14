This has, at times, led to applicants to appeal to the Planning Inspectorate for central government to determine the application.

As the Press reports on complaints over the council's planning department, here are some recent examples of how planning applications have made their way through the still, or still have to.

Last week, the Press reported that plans for seven homes on the site of Pigotts Autoparts has still to be determined after 18 months.

Debate between the council and the applicant centred on whether the homes would be less harmful to the Green Belt site than the scrapyard.

Barratt Developments in 2021 took the council to the Planning Inspectorate over plans for 300 homes near the LNER stadium in Huntington.

After several delays, the council has now been told to expect a response from Housing Secretary Michael Gove by July 30.

Among the largest current schemes in York, the Helmsley Group submitted its Coney Street/ Riverside proposals to City of York Council last December. It has still to be determined.

Similarly, North Star’s proposals for a Hard Rock Café in Coney Street, which were finally submitted in early 2022, have yet to determined.

And in 2018, Redrow Homes took City of York Council to the planning inspectorate over the council not determining its application for 970 homes at Huntington, an appeal the developer eventually won.