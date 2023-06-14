The Conservative Chief Whip in the Commons Simon Hart moved the writ for the by-election at the start of proceedings today in the House of Commons.

The by-election must now be held between 21 and 27 days from today, or between July 5 and July 11. The only Thursday between those dates is July 6.

The actual date has yet to be confirmed.

Mr Adams stepped down with immediate effect on Saturday. MPs cannot resign. His term as MP officially ended earlier this week when he was formally appointed as steward of the Manor of Northstead, a nominal post which cannot be held by an MP.

The Conservative had represented the Selby and Ainsty seat for 13 years since the 2010 general election.

Two candidates have so far announced they will stand.

Michael Naughton was chosen by Selby and Ainsty Constituency Conservatives on Friday evening as their candidate the next time the seat was contested. They had begun selection after Mr Adams announced in 2022 that he would not stand in the next General Election.

Following Mr Adams' announcement on Saturday, the Greens revealed their candidate as Arnold Warneken on Sunday.