George Thomas Connor’s “grotesquely dangerous” actions put lives at risk, Recorder Nicholas Lumley KC told York Crown Court.

The 23-year-old later told a probation officer he had been “completely out of it” because of the amount of alcohol he had and couldn’t remember anything about it.

Kelly Clarke, prosecuting, said Connor ignored police orders to stop, overtook traffic at high speed and went through a red light.

“The pursuit ran through part of the industrial part of Selby and also through the town centre where he was observed by the officers travelling at up to 80mph,” she said.

The chase only ended when the uninsured driver lost control of his car and crashed into a fence in a residential street in north Selby.

The judge gave Connor a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years on conditions that include Connor being confined in his home every night from 7pm to 5am for the next three months.

He claimed through his solicitor advocate Nicholas Hammond that his work meant he was away from home and stayed in hotels every weekday but the judge said he must do the curfew.

The other conditions were that Connor does 200 hours’ unpaid work “which I hope you will find demeaning and punishing,” the judge said, and 46 hours’ rehabilitative activities to “cure” his immaturity.

He must also pay £425 prosecution costs, was disqualified for 12 months and given six penalty points. He cannot drive alone again until he passes an extended driving test.

Connor, of Howshaw Lane, Hoyland, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, drink driving and driving without insurance.

Mr Hammond said: “This whole incident occurred as a result of a lack of maturity rather than in more serious criminality. He cannot explain why he acted in the way he did. It has been a very salutary experience for him.”

Ms Clarke said police saw Connor at the wheel of a Skoda Fabia in a petrol station on Bawtry Road, Selby, on May 7. On seeing the police car, Connor made off and police followed.

He crashed in Holme Bank and a roadside breath test gave a reading of 114 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

A breath test taken later at a police station that could be used as evidence in court gave a reading of 78 micrograms.

Connor had no previous convictions.

The judge said Connor told a probation officer he had taken over the driving of the Fabia from “someone even more drunk” than he had been.

Mr Hammond said following his guilty plea, his employer had changed his job from one of supervisor which required driving to labourer, with a reduced income.