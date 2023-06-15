You can imagine my dismay when I went for a walk this week, to see a tractor pulling an industrial-sized lawn mover and cutting all of the flowers down across the whole of the Knavesmire.

Why does this happen every year, especially when there is such a focus on helping the bees and other insects?

Is it to make the Knavesmire look presentable for the televised races and the visitors?

Because if that is the case then I have two points to make:

a sea of cut grass and flowers does not look better than leaving it as it was I’d suggest that the majority of the visitors to the racecourse are more concerned about getting served at the bar and backing a winner than they are with the presentation of the rest of the Knavesmire.

S Jones, Chaloners Road