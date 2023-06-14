The clash comes as plans have been submitted for 106 ‘affordable’ homes aimed at key workers on at 4.55ha site off New Lane, between New Earswick and Huntington.

The Lib-Dems say approval of the outline application, from Teesside-based Jomast Developments and Halifax-based Together Housing in Green Belt land, will threaten the Local Plan, which is due to come into effect this autumn, subject to government approval.

Keith Orrell, City Councillor for Huntington and New Earswick, says for four years almost all city councillors worked together to “finally allow the Local Plan to advance to the point where we are just weeks from it being approved.”

This follows 70 years of delay for the plan, which is needed to let the city shape its future.

Cllr Orrell said: “With an approved Local Plan, we will be able to shape transport, create more energy efficient developments and affordable housing, protect and enhance biodiversity, and much more.”

He added: “Allowing or encouraging a development that is clearly not acceptable under the Local Plan that is on the verge of being approved, risks all our hard work. We cannot play snakes and ladders with our city’s future.”

However, York Central’s Labour MP Rachael Maskell says the scheme should be judged on its merits.

Ms Maskell told the Press: “For all the talk of getting a Local Plan adopted, the sad reality is that millions of pounds of council taxpayers’ money has been wasted over eight years of first Tory then Lib Dem controlled City of York Council on arguments over the Local Plan and failure to move it forward.

“This has led to a real lack of affordable house building for York. We’ve seen the Council behaving like a private developer and further fuelling the housing affordability crisis in York that means many people have to move away from the area, or see their children and grandchildren move out or struggle to pay very high rents whilst endlessly saving for a deposit.”

The MP, who recently spoke on housing supply issues in Parliament, continued: “That all must change now with a Labour administration, not least if we win a Labour Government too.”

She added: “Any planning applications that are received before the final Local Plan draft is complete, should be dealt with in the normal way, by consultation with residents and decision at a public Planning Committee meeting.”

In their planning application, Jomast Developments and Together Housing say City of York cannot meet its housing needs through the Local Plan and the economic, social and other benefits from the scheme outweighed any harm, so it should be approved.

City of York Council is expected to determine the application later this year.