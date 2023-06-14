Only three days after police facilitated a protest group parading naked on cycles through York, they announce one hapless individual has been arrested for exposing himself in Norton (Police reassure people after man indecently exposes himself in Norton, June 13).

The police have some chutzpah to reassure the public that after a ‘deeply concerning incident’ an arrest has been made.

Didn’t they think that a bunch of nudes on bikes would be just as deeply disturbing to some unsuspecting families with children last weekend?

And isn’t it even more astounding to hear police say that indecent exposure can have a ‘big impact’ on anyone who witnesses it and that anyone affected may wish to seek help from specialist agencies?

This is so ludicrous it could be a long lost Monty Python sketch.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York

Nudist police escort

I see the police arrested someone for exposing themselves in Norton.

It’s easily done. You decide to go for a bike ride and forget to put your clothes on.

It happens all the time in York. The only difference is in York he’d have gotten a police escort and probably a brass band.

DM Deamer, Monkgate, York