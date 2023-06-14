After keynote speakers there will be workshops on rural services, equality and accessibility, climate issues and examples of innovative bus transport services.

We expect to produce a report and an action plan to improve bus services as an outcome, with follow up activities and events.

The cost of the conference is £5 to cover the buffet and although we cannot accept bookings on the day there is a link to register to attend in person - buytickets at shorturl.at/nxJLY

The venue is fully accessible.

Gwen Vardigans, Y&H National Pensioners Convention, Carron Crescent, York