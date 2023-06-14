On Saturday June 17 the Yorkshire pensioners convention are hosting a National Conference for Better Buses in the York Quaker Meeting House from 11am to 4pm.
After keynote speakers there will be workshops on rural services, equality and accessibility, climate issues and examples of innovative bus transport services.
We expect to produce a report and an action plan to improve bus services as an outcome, with follow up activities and events.
The cost of the conference is £5 to cover the buffet and although we cannot accept bookings on the day there is a link to register to attend in person - buytickets at shorturl.at/nxJLY
The venue is fully accessible.
Gwen Vardigans, Y&H National Pensioners Convention, Carron Crescent, York
