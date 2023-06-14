North Yorkshire Police said officers were first called to the incident at 3am this morning (June 14) on Ouse Bridge following several reports of a concern for the safety of a woman in the area.

During the incident a police cordon was in place around the area and Ouse Bridge was closed.

Fire crews from York, Acomb, Selby, Ripon and Malton, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and York Rescue Boat were on the scene with the police until the bridge reopened around 11am and the woman was brought to safety.

The scene on Ouse Bridge this morning (Image: Newsquest)

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The woman is now receiving the help and support she needs.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

The York Rescue boat said its team stood down at 10.43am as the incident was brought to a safe conclusion by the police.

Skeldergate was at a standstill as was much of the Inner Ring Road due to the road closures.

The closure on the south side of the River Ouse included all of Clifford Street and Tower Street, with traffic diverted along the Inner Ring Road.

Skeldergate this morning (Image: Newsquest)

York Crown Court was inside the cordon and started hearing cases this morning but had problems because some participants were caught in traffic jams.

Some lawyers appeared by video link having arranged it in advance because they were appearing in other courts today.

* The Samaritans say that whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.