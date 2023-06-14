Two Second World War icons graced the skies over York on Monday, June 12: a Spitfire in RAF markings and a P51 Mustang bearing the US stars and bars.
It was a hazy day but I wonder if anyone got a good photo? They were quite a sight and kept roaring back. From all accounts the duo flew over and around much of the ‘airea’. The two aircraft were powered to greatness by the same engine, the Rolls-Royce Merlin.
While all this was happening another celebrated machine steamed through North Yorkshire - the Flying Scotsman, ‘Rolls-Royce of the rails’, transport fit for a King!
Derek Reed, Middlethorpe Drive, York
