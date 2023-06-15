Macmillan Cancer Support’s skydive called ‘Jump of Their Lives’, which is part of Macmillan’s 50-year-long partnership with York Racecourse, saw a range of fundraisers take the plunge from 10,000ft in Bridlington.

Each jumper pledged to raise a minimum of £1,500 for Macmillan Cancer Support but the 22 fundraisers collectively smashed their target by raising £56,000 with the figure still rising.

Macmillan’s fundraising manager, John Rullo, who also took part in the event, said: “It truly was a magnificent day in every sense. Many of our jumpers took part for a variety of reasons and every single one of them has made a huge difference to help Macmillan provide much-needed cancer services thanks to their fantastic fundraising.”

As part of their pledge, every jumper will now enjoy VIP treatment at York Racecourse on Macmillan Charity Raceday this Saturday (June 17).

Mr Rullo added: “Now that everybody’s feet are firmly back on the ground, each jumper plus one guest will be able to relax, unwind and celebrate their fantastic fundraising efforts at York Racecourse.

"The ‘Jump of Their Lives’ is proving to be a real special fixture in our calendar, with the camaraderie of the group really blossoming and everyone sharing their personal motivations to raise vital funds for Macmillan.”

York Racecourse has created the ‘Proper Thank You Bank’ that could see more than 2,000 deserving Macmillan and other NHS professionals attending the annual Macmillan Charity Raceday this year with completely free admission.

Every four tickets sold for this year’s 52nd Macmillan Charity Raceday on Saturday will generate a free admission for The Proper Thank You Bank, so hardworking Macmillan nurses, carers, volunteers, other NHS workers, blue light staff and other worthy causes can enjoy a day at the races as a thank you for their inspirational work.

William Derby, chief executive of York Racecourse, said: “We are so proud of our partnership with Macmillan over the last five decades.

"Macmillan Charity Raceday continues to evolve and we are delighted to introduce this scheme whereby racegoers can further directly support Macmillan in the knowledge that just by booking to attend the race day, not only are they helping raise funds for Macmillan but they are also enabling a member of the wider Macmillan community, whether they be a nurse, carer or volunteer, to enjoy a day at York Racecourse."

Anyone in need of cancer support for themselves or a loved one can call the Macmillan Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, which is open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, or visit Macmillan’s Online Community.