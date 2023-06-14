As a Royalist and a Conservationist, why was King Charles allowed to have the Royal Train pulled by the Flying Scotsman, when the rest of the population can only be hauled by diesel because of fire risk?
Surely he should know better?
Mrs JM Raven, Melcombe Avenue, Strensall
