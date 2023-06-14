The first ever Merchant Adventurers’ Charity Beer Festival takes place in the historic Merchant Adventurers’ Hall in the city centre on Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1.

Organisers have confirmed more than 34 Yorkshire breweries will be attending the festival , with names including Brew York, Half Moon, Northern Monk, Rudgate Brewery, Wold Top and Ainsty Ales, amongst many others.

In addition to over 70 beers, ales and ciders, street food will be available from Ebor Cibus Pizza and Yuzu Steet Food, as well as live music acts performing across the weekend.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to hear from a number of the local brewers, including:

The reigning Brewer of the Year, Colin Stronge, from Salt Beer Factory will be sharing his story and the history of craft beer.

Abbeydale Brewery, Half Moon Brewery and Ilkley Brewery will be part of a panel discussion revealing how decisions are made on what to brew.

Jamie Hawksworth from Elvington Brewery will be introducing his new award-winning Mittel Pilsner and explaining the brewing process.

Lee Grabham from Brew York and Brian Dickson Founder and Technical Director Northern Monk will be going back to basics describing what makes a craft ale.

Gillygate’s Love Cheese and Brew York will be joining forces for a cheese and beer pairing session, marrying Yorkshire cheeses to Yorkshire ales.

News of such details comes as York Area CAMRA is due to confirm shortly the details of its annual beer festival in September, now CAMRA head office has approved it.

Branch chairman Chris Tregellis told the Press that York CAMRA is helping the Merchant's event with staff and equipment and is fully supportive of the festival, not seeing it as a rival.

“This new festival is great for York, being held in the summer. It complements our September festival nicely,” he said.

Advanced entry to Merchant Adventurers’ Charity Beer Festival is £4 per session with the majority of the ales available for £2.50 per half pint.

All proceeds from the festival are going to the Merchant Adventurers’ charitable trust, which provides a range of educational opportunities for local children.

The event is supported by Brew York, YO1 Radio, The Humble Potato Company, Lincoln & York Ltd and Hunky Dory Food Ltd, plus a host of cask sponsors, breweries and Merchant Adventurers.

Tickets are still available for Friday 30 June 2023 6pm-10pm and Saturday 1 July 6pm-10pm

Tickets available at https://www.yo1radio.co.uk/vouchers/cat/merchant-adventurers%e2%80%99-charity-beer-festival-6

For the full list of Breweries involved in the event, visit: https://yorkshiremark.co.uk/events/merchant-adventurers-charity-beer-festival/