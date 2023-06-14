Coronation Champion and award-winning North Yorkshire author Christina Gabbitas was invited to speak at the annual British Association of Women in Policing Awards in Chester to share her work surrounding positive working partnerships with various police forces.

Christina has worked extensively with North Yorkshire Police, funded by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners Office, Humberside Police, funded by the police force and the Crime Commissioners Office, educating children and young people about the signs of exploitation, county lines and the consequences of carrying knives

Christina, who is based in Selby, said. “It was an absolute honour to be invited to speak about how partnership working is key in helping to educate our children and young people."

The author said she has now been approached by five more police forces to explore more opportunities of partnership working.