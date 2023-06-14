Tang Hall SMART CIC is looking forward to two important events rolled into one. On Saturday (June 17), from 2pm to 9pm, the assembly hall will be alive with the sounds of the many musicians who attend Tang Hall SMART.

Following on from the Barbican gig in November, the company is once again putting on a "musical extravaganza" - representing musicians from underrepresented groups across York, and the local community.

But this year, something else is happening. At 6pm, events will pause for 15 minutes or so, to allow Sue Williamson, the CEO of Tang Hall SMART to introduce a brand-new charity that the company has set-up - Tang Hall Employment.

The show will be held this weekend (Image: Supplied)

Sue’s short announcement will be followed by speeches from Tony Gavin the chair of the Board of Trustees of Tang Hall Employment, Julian Richer, of Richer Sounds fame and Claire Douglas, the leader of City of York Council.

Mr Gavin, a former Head of Burnholme Community College said: “As someone who has a great affiliation and affection for the Burnholme and wider Tang Hall community, I have watched with great respect and admiration the outstanding work of the Tang Hall Smart social enterprise.

"It is therefore an honour to be part of the team which takes this work to another level by encouraging some of our most vulnerable and disadvantaged young people into employment so that they can live more purposeful and confident lives.

READ MORE: Vicar of York city centre church steps down after 14 years

"I look forward to working with the passionate and creative team at Tang Hall Employment to transform the life chances of numerous York residents, regardless of their ability, background or circumstance.

"We intend to become a beacon of hope and best practice in providing personalised support to anyone who is struggling to access a first step on the ladder or who has slipped through society’s safety nets and will nurture them into achieving a meaningful, confident contribution to the local community and society in general.”

Sue Williamson said anyone is welcome to be a part of their concert this weekend.

Sue said: "Everyone is welcome to attend our fabulous concert - and then find out a bit more about the charity by listening to our launch, and perhaps chatting to myself, Tony or one of the other trustees at our information desk. This will be there from 5.30pm onwards.”

Staff and members from Tang Hall SMART performed for nine hours at York Barbican last year (Image: David Harrison)

The provider's show at York Barbican last year featured audience favourites such as Spencer Harris, an up-and-coming 'RnB' singer who performed some of his new album, Tom and Damo with their original alternative rock set - and rap comedy duo Jonny-the-Wolf and Andrew Silk – young men who have Down’s Syndrome and whose rapping skills "delighted" the audience.