Festival-goers can enjoy the unique opportunity to quiz local and national politicians – including from the front-bench - as well as business and civic leaders.

They will also get to have their own say on issues such as health and education, climate change, housing religion and the cost of living crisis.

Gates open at 9.30 am with Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick formally opening the event at 10 am.

Ben Rich, CEO of Radix Big Tent, urges festival-goers not to miss the start: “Unlike music Festivals many of Big Tent’s ‘big acts’ – such as Greg Dyke, Vince Cable and new York Council leader Claire Douglas - are first up.

The organiser of the annual political events continued: “I am hugely excited about our line-up. In addition to our 34 discussions, our Pitch Pit will see local entrepreneurs pitching for real investment from our Angels; we have walking tours of York; an art wall and art and drama workshops, as well as some really fun activities for our younger guests. And we have food, drink, street entertainment, a Speakers Corner and our community fayre. Come early to make the most of it all!”

The five opening sessions starting just after 10am are:

· Power to the People – but which People?

· How communities can shape the future

· The role that private business can play in regeneration

· Is culture value for money?

· How we can think differently about land to solve the housing crisis

Other speakers throughout the day from across the political spectrum include Science Minister, George Freeman MP, the former Health Secretary, Lord Lansley, Labour frontbencher, Stephen Kinnock MP, Zack Polanski, Deputy Leader, Green Party, Dr Hannah Barham-Brown, founder of the Women’s Equality Party, and Leader of the Yorkshire Party, Simon Biltcliffe, as well as York MPs, Rachael Maskell and Julian Sturdy.

The Festival will open the evening before, on Friday (June 16) at 6.30pm, with Baroness Warsi. Free tickets, which must be booked in advance, are available from radixbigtent.org.uk.

The Big Tent Leaders and Ideas Festival is partnered by the City of York Council, Aviva, Joseph Rowntree Foundation, York Festival of Ideas, the Design Council, York Minster, York BID, the Helmsley Group, the Institute for Social Justice, York and North Yorkshire Growth Hub, Historic England, the Religion Media Centra and NHSA.