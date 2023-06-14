The Newby Hall and Gardens in Ripon was the setting for Tractor Fest, organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association (YVA), attracting its largest ever turnout of more than 11,000 exhibitors, visitors and traders.

Displays this year included '100 years of the John Deere model D tractor', and '100 years of the MG car'.

Exhibitors and visitors were also treated to a Spitfire flypast on Sunday by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Kevin Watson, YVA chairman, said: "It’s been a super weekend for us.

"Newby Hall in the sunshine provides a fantastic setting for Tractor Fest, making it a great event for our exhibitors as well as visitors who came out in their droves to support us.”

Tractor Fest is sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins, The National Vintage Tractor & Engine Club (NVTEC) and Econ Engineering. The show is also supported by Ripon Farm Services.