Nottinghamshire Police said a 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident and remains in custody.

Tributes have been paid to talented cricketer Barnaby Webber and England under-18 hockey player Grace Kumar who were killed during the attacks in the early hours of Tuesday.

Both were students at the University of Nottingham.

A 31-year-old man was tasered and arrested on suspicion of murder following the incident (Image: Jacob King/PA)

In a statement, Taunton-based Bishops Hull Cricket Club paid tribute to Mr Webber, who was one of its members, describing him as a “dear friend”.

The victim was described as a “key part” of the club and the statement invited family and friends to lay flowers and pay their respects at the ground.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan also paid tribute to Mr Webber, describing him as a “young cricketer gone far too soon”.

A former pupil of Taunton School also posted a tribute in the Old Tauntonians alumni group on Facebook, describing him as a “wonderful young man with much to look forward to”.

Ms Kumar was a popular member of England hockey teams, the sport’s governing body has said.

England Hockey tweeted: “We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Grace Kumar in Nottingham on Tuesday.

“Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time.”

Chief Constable Kate Meynell told reporters the force was not looking for anyone else in connection with the incidents and no further arrests had been made.

The two 19-year-old victims were fatally knifed in Ilkeston Road, a student area of Nottingham, at about 4am.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell (Image: Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ms Meynell said the body of the man in his 50s was found in Magdala Road.

All three were found fatally stabbed in the street by members of the public, police said.

In a short statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, Ms Meynell said the force believed the attacker then stole the older man’s van before driving it at pedestrians in Milton Street.

The vehicle was stopped by officers in Maple Street before the suspect was tasered and detained, Ms Meynell said.

Three people were injured in the van attack, with one in a critical condition in hospital and two suffering minor injuries.

The police chief said the motive behind the attack was yet to be determined, but officers were keeping an “open mind” and working with counter-terror police.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said “we’re in a very early stage of the investigation” when asked whether the attack could have been terror-related.

She told broadcasters in Westminster: “We need to allow the police the time and the space to carry out all of their operational activity to determine the motive.

“It’s right that Nottinghamshire Police are working with Counter Terrorism Policing. But it’s also fair to say that everybody and all professionals on the front line are keeping an open mind as to what the precise motive might have been.”