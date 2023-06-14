Whilst ingestion is not fatal for humans, it can be toxic and sometimes fatal to dogs.

The warning comes as a dog was killed after consuming an oil berg on Newgale Beach, in Pembrokeshire.

“Please, please, be vigilant when taking your dogs to the beach this summer,” said the dog’s distraught owner.

Ingestion can be toxic and sometimes fatal to dogs (Image: Getty)

“My beautiful dog, only three years old, was killed by oil bergs that had been washed up on the shore in Pembrokeshire. But these could be anywhere in the UK.”

Dog experts Kennel Store have explained the risk palm oil poses to dogs when ingested, what to do if members of the public see palm oil on a beach, and the symptoms of poisoning.

What should I do if I encounter palm oil at the beach?





If a member of the public believes they have spotted palm oil on the beach, it's advised they dial 999 and ask for the coastguard to make a report. Once a report has been made, it will be investigated by the local and relevant authorities.

What does palm oil look like?





Palm oil is semi- solid and appears in white lumps and is waxy in appearance. It has a distinctive smell; similar to diesel.

Symptoms of palm oil ingestion

Diarrhoea

Vomiting

Dehydration

Intestinal blockage

Lethargy

In extreme cases, pancreatitis

When to contact a vet

Due to the solid state of palm oil, it’s important you contact a vet as this could cause an intestinal blockage. This is considered a veterinary emergency and needs to be dealt with quickly. In some instances, when consumed in large quantities dogs have suffered from kidney damage and liver failure, so medical intervention is vital.

Even if your dog has consumed a small amount, monitor your dog closely and if they show signs of becoming unwell, contact a vet as soon as possible.