Matthew Porter, the Vicar of St Michael le Belfrey church, known as The Belfrey, bid a fond farewell to a large congregation last Sunday and now prepares for his next role as the Bishop of Bolton.

After 14 years in the role, Matthew Porter is moving across the Pennines and will be consecrated as Bishop of Bolton at a service at York Minster on June 22.

After a joyous last service at the church next to York Minster, Matthew is excited for his new role, being passionate about discipleship, evangelism and developing leaders.

He said: “I am humbled and thrilled to be called to be the next Bishop of Bolton. While sad to be leaving The Belfrey in York after so many wonderful years, I’m going to the Manchester area in prayerful expectation, delighted to be the lead bishop in mission, growth and church planting and serving the people and church in another part of the north.”

Matthew, originally from Doncaster, was first ordained in the Diocese of Sheffield in 1996 and has been vicar of The Belfrey since 2010 after a short period as associate vicar. Under his leadership, the church has maintained a strong presence in the City of York and the North of England.

It is in the top five per cent of Church of England congregations nationally with approximately 600 people attending across four services a week. It is a resource church for the Diocese of York delivering leadership development and helping to plant churches across the north.

St Michael le Belfrey church in York (Image: Frank Dwyer)

Its varied ministries include children's and youth work across all ages and it has a community of around 100 students. The Belfrey partners with charities in the city as part of its social action programme and runs a Christians Against Poverty debt centre.

The church is working with the Bishop of Selby and the Archdeacon of York on plans for appointing a new vicar. In the interim period, the church is in the leadership of the church wardens, the area dean Rev Luke Tillett and Rev Andy Baker.

Andy, who has been associate vicar for the last five years, is leading The Belfrey’s day-to-day operations with the support of the two curates and a sizeable staff team.

Rev Baker said: “We wish Matthew, his wife Sam and family every blessing with their move to Bolton. I am sad to see them leave, but also excited to be leading our church during this transformational period.”

Andy is also chair of the £10.5-million Impact Building Project. The project will help The Belfrey ensure it is fit for purpose practically and spiritually and serve the city of York and community better, along with over 35,000 visitors a year.