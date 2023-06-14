North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses following the incident in Skipton Road at the New Park roundabout in Harrogate.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "It happened at just after 2pm on June 12 when a pedal cyclist took action to avoid the Mercedes SUV, came off his cycle and sustained minor injuries.

"The cyclist was travelling east in Skipton Road and the Mercedes entered the roundabout from the Ripon direction.

"We are appealing for witnesses to the incident or anyone who recalls seeing the pedal cyclist or Mercedes prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation."

If you can help, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-12062023-0659.