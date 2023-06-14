Emergency services are dealing with an incident in York city centre.

North Yorkshire Police says its officers, firefighters and the ambulance service are in the Ouse Bridge area today (Wednesday, June 14) following reports of a concern for safety.

Ouse Bridge is closed and a police cordon is in place as emergency services deal with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: "Important information if you are planning to travel through York this morning.

"Ourselves and our colleagues from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are currently in attendance around the Ouse Bridge area of York.

"We were called to the area at around 3am this morning following a report of a concern for safety.

"There are road closures in place around the area for both vehicles and pedestrians and we please ask you find an alternative route while we are in attendance.

"Thank you for your understanding."

More to follow.