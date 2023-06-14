Emergency services are dealing with an incident in York city centre.
North Yorkshire Police says its officers, firefighters and the ambulance service are in the Ouse Bridge area today (Wednesday, June 14) following reports of a concern for safety.
Ouse Bridge is closed and a police cordon is in place as emergency services deal with the incident.
Update at 7.30am regarding the incident in York ⬇️— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) June 14, 2023
Ouse Bridge is still closed as our officers respond to a concern for safety.
We urge you to avoid the area and take an alternative route.
Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/8786w0AVJr
A police spokesperson said: "Important information if you are planning to travel through York this morning.
@NYorksPolice and @NorthYorksFire are currently involved at an incident on Ouse Bridge in the centre of York.— Group Manager Bob Hoskins (@Golf_One4) June 14, 2023
The bridge is currently closed and pedestrians and traffic are asked to stay away from the area@theyorkmix @ellyfyork @BBCYork pic.twitter.com/GPp0zN3p4g
"Ourselves and our colleagues from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service are currently in attendance around the Ouse Bridge area of York.
"We were called to the area at around 3am this morning following a report of a concern for safety.
Important information if you are planning to travel through York this morning ⬇️— North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) June 14, 2023
We are currently in the Ouse Bridge area of York following a concern for safety - road closure are in place.
Thank you for your understanding. pic.twitter.com/xaWl9n8yIU
"There are road closures in place around the area for both vehicles and pedestrians and we please ask you find an alternative route while we are in attendance.
"Thank you for your understanding."
More to follow.
