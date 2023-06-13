The incident happened around 3pm on the Riverside Walk between the skate park and the bus station.

A police spokesperson said: "A deeply concerning incident occurred in Norton this afternoon, but we would like to reassure people an arrest has been made, however we still need to speak with any witnesses.

"Were you in the Riverside Walk area of Norton at around 3pm today?

"In particular, we are wanting to speak with those who were in the area between the skate park and the back of the bus station.

"This is because we have received reports of a man indecently exposing himself.

"It is believed he was initially sat on a bench and later walked along the footpath towards the playground on Riverside View.

"Following the reports, officers attended the scene and a man was arrested and remains in police custody at this time.

If you can assist with our investigation please contact officers on 101 quoting reference 12230107989 📞 Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimstoppers on 0800 555 111.

"An incident of this nature can have a big impact on anyone who witnessed it and we would urge those who did, not only to speak with officers, but if they feel they need to, seek help for a number of specialist agencies – details of which can be found on our website."