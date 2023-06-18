The pair were brought to the York RSPCA’s animal home off Landing Lane with other dogs by an inspector because their needs were not getting met.

“Due to this they can be quite nervous when meeting new people,” a member of staff at the animal home said.

“Mary and Andy unfortunately have not been socialised outside of the house so everything for them at the moment is all very new.

“Slowly they are getting used to what the outside world has to offer.

“They have missed out on so much and life at the moment is a little daunting but also exciting as they have so much to experience for the first time.”

Mary is the most confident out of the two.

“Andy gains so much confidence being around another dog,” the staff member said.

“He is still learning new things but is still very timid of the outside world.

“Andy will need adopters who will take things very slowly and help him overcome his insecurities.

“They will need adopters who are at home most of the time while they settle into a home environment.”

Potential adopters must be willing to do multiple meet and greets so the dogs build a bond they are taken home.

Andy and Mary will need an adult only home.

To find out more about Andy and Mary, or to see what other animals are available for adoption, visit www.rspca-yorkhome.org.uk

The RSPCA York Animal Home is an independent animal shelter and relies upon the support and funding of local supporters to allow it to rehome hundreds of cats, dogs, small animals and wildlife each year.