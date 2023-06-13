Firefighters were on the scene after reports of a bin on fire near York Minster today (June 13).
A fire crew from Acomb were called to the bin on fire in the open at 3.22pm in Minster Yard.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was out when the crew arrived on the scene.
They said the crew carried out an inspection.
