

York Terrariums is based in York but operates across the north, collaborating with other businesses and organisations to bring their vision of fun, engaging events across Yorkshire.



The company offers a range of ready-made terrariums, kits, workshops, events, and activities centred around the art of crafting terrariums.



Founder Layla Grainger said: “Our workshops are designed to be fun, informative experiences for people of all ages”, said Layla, founder of York Terrariums. “I truly believe in the power of plants, the benefits of bringing people together and creating environments to explore their creativity and learn a new skill.”



Layla says her business is moving to promote corporate / workplace workshops in order to encourage people to take a break from their screens, reconnect with their teams and get creative with nature.



Keen to support local talent, York Terrariums has been partnering with other small businesses in the area to host events and workshops.



A private event launch event was recently held at independent cafe Drift on Clifford Street, and was attended by small business owners, freelancers and friends. Guests were also treated to a hands-on workshop where they were able to create their own mini mossarium.



An example of the new Terrarium At-Home Kits were also on display at the launch and will be available for nationwide delivery within the month.



Layla says the kits are beautifully branded and provide all the fun of terrarium making from the comfort of your home.



She added: “With a new website up and running and a series of public workshops across Yorkshire, it’s definitely worth taking a look!



“York Terrariums grew from a love of community and a passion for plants. Our mission is to bring people together through experiences that are not only fun but informative!”



Details for workshops and events can be found at www.yorkterrariums.com