The victim was minding his own business when he walked past Stephen Paul Larkins in Pickering town centre, said Recorder Nicholas Lumley KC at York Crown Court.

The 42-year-old man with a history of violence launched the attack despite the efforts of bar staff to stop him. He head-butted the victim and knocked him out.

“You didn’t care. You left him unconscious for dead,” the judge told Larkins.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said the architect was unconscious for 10 minutes and suffered a broken eye socket and a bleed on the brain.

She read out his personal statement in which he described how he still suffers from memory loss, blinding headaches, a personality change and other effects.

“I am not me yet, or at least not the old me. I don’t feel as if I am always ‘in the room’,” the statement said.

The architect described how the attack had affected his work, his family and his friends.

“He did nothing wrong,” the judge told Larkins.

“I am entirely satisfied the effect upon him of your violence are permanent, not least psychologically. I am satisfied you are dangerous to other people when full of drink.”

Larkins, of Weighbridge Close, Kirkbymoorside, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for 20 months.

His barrister Nick Peacock said Larkins would turn back the clock if he could and apologised.

Ms Morrison said the architect had been for a meal with his parents and then visited pubs in Pickering on the evening of September 11, 2022.

In the early hours of the next morning he had been walking past No 4 bar in Market Place when Larkins shouted at him: “Get out of my face”.

Bar staff told Larkins the architect was not “in his face” but the 42-year-old attacked him.

The staff heard a “crack” as Larkins head-butted the architect and punched him twice to the head causing him to fall backwards into the road and lie there unconscious for 10 minutes.

Larkins left before police arrived.

They tracked him to a house in Whitfield Avenue, Pickering where the man who answered the door claimed Larkins wasn’t there and refused to let them in to search for him.

Eventually Larkins came to the door and fought them. It took two sprays of incapacitating gas to subdue him, and Larkins had to be forced into the police van, said Ms Morrison.

Mr Peacock said Larkins’ convictions for violence were more than 10 years old. Since then he had been in a long-term relationship.

But that had broken up when he wanted to move to Cornwall, and a second relationship had ended after three months.

He had taken to drink to the point where he was “barely living, he was just surviving” and he had drunk so much before the attack he couldn’t remember it.

Since then he had cut back on alcohol and was working with a mental health practitioner. He was being investigated for autism and attention deficit hyperactive disorder.