The Bishop Monkton Next Challenge Cycling Club (BMNCCC) are getting ready for a cycling trek as they prepare to take on the Chase the Sun Italy 2023 challenge to raise funds for Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA).

The motivation behind their adventure is personal for the BMNCCC group, as two of their members have experienced first-hand the critical medical assistance provided by the air ambulance.

In January 2022, Ben Cairns, who works for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and regularly works with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team, was involved in a cycling accident in a remote area of North Yorkshire, resulting in a broken hip, femur and ribs. Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s crew swiftly arrived at his aid, securing his leg and flying him to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, where he received emergency surgery.

A picture of the scene during Ben Cairns' accident (Image: Supplied)

Ben said: "We invite everyone to join us in this incredible journey by donating to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. None of us know when we might need their assistance, so let's stand together and give back to this truly important charity."

Another former patient of the YAA, Ollie Coughlan, aged just 39 at the time, suffered a cardiac arrest in March 2018. He received immediate aid from his friends at the time who were able to use a local defibrillator in an attempt to restart his heart whilst they waited for the emergency services. Yorkshire Air Ambulance's crew swiftly arrived at the scene in their Rapid Response Vehicle, used during poor flying conditions and playing a vital role in his successful outcome.

Reflecting on his life-changing experience and the charity that aided him, Ollie said: "I will be forever grateful for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew's fast response on the day of my accident.

"Now, I am determined to give back by actively fundraising for the charity, ensuring they can continue their life-saving work for others in need too’.

The passionate cyclists will embark on a demanding 275-kilometer journey across Italy, starting from the east coast at sunrise and climbing to a 3300-metre elevation at the journeys peak, before reaching the west coast prior to sunset.

The cyclists will wear specially made shirts during the challenge (Image: Supplied)

The cyclists will don specially made orange bike jerseys, sponsored by Albion Cycling, featuring a holographic 'Proud to be Supporting YAA' logo, throughout their ride.

Additionally, the group will be actively documenting their ride, capturing and sharing real-time pictures and videos and check ins, for all their supporters to feel a part of their experience.

To contribute to the BMNCCC group's fundraising efforts, visit their JustGiving page. Every donation will go towards ensuring the continuation of the vital service.