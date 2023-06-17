From culture, to food, to classic car shows, Castle Howard, near Malton, has lots on offer.

Culture, history and art activities include digital portrait exhibition People We Love and the upcoming exhibition If Walls Could Talk, which travels back in time to explore the past interiors of the stately home.

People We Love at Castle Howard (Image: Dylan Connell)

People We Love runs from 10am-3pm until October 15 and is free with a House and Gardens ticket.

If Walls Could Talk takes place on September 22 at 2.30pm for the price of £10 - £47 (reduced cost for Castle Howard Members) and can be booked on the stately home’s website: https://www.castlehoward.co.uk/

On Sunday (June 18) Castle Howard will host its Father’s Day classic car show.

It offers a day of motoring heritage, including trade and autojumble stalls selling a range of hard-to-find parts, accessories, vintage items, crafts and memorabilia plus modern car dealership stands, quality food, drink and ice cream.

A previous car show at Castle Howard (Image: Dylan Connell)

The cost is included in House and Gardens or Gardens tickets.

Family friendly events at Castle Howard include the stately home’s adventure playground Skelf Island.

Named after the historic site Castle Howard sits on (Henderskelfe), the playground is set on an island and accessible by a rope bridge.

It is open daily from 10am-5pm and is free with a Gardens ticket or House and Gardens ticket.

In August Castle Howard is to host the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta for the very first time with a family-friendly line-up of music and entertainment.

Acts include Ella Henderson, Sam Ryder, Sister Sledge, Blue, Rak Su, Toploader, Raver Tots, Dick & Dom, Mr Motivator, Symphonic Ibiza, Ministry of Sound Disco and more.

The Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta will take place at Castle Howard this summer (Image: Nick Howard)

Entertainment at last year's Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta held in York (Image: Milner Creative)

The festival takes place from August 25-28 and tickets are available in advance from the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta website: https://yorkshireballoonfiesta.co.uk/

A range of outdoor activities are also to take place at Castle Howard hosted by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

These include the Summer Bat Walk on July 28.

The evening experience will let attendees learn more about bats and how to use bat detectors.

The event starts from 9pm and is priced at £15 for adults and £10 for children.

Tickets can be purchased on Castle Howard’s website.

Castle Howard also has tasty delights on offer this summer.

These include the Yorkshire Picnic Box, which celebrates fine food producers from across the county and can be enjoyed in the stately home’s grounds.

The picnic box (Image: Aberfield)

It costs £24.95 per person and can be booked online with admissions tickets up to 28 hours in advance of the visit.

For more information about events on at Castle Howard this summer, visit the stately home’s website: https://www.castlehoward.co.uk/