Billie-Grace Lohan has pledged to have 40cm of her hair cut off after school on Friday (June 16) to donate to the Little Princess Trust charity.

The Little Princess Trust provides free real-hair wigs to children and young people up to age 24 who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment, alopecia, and other conditions.

Billie-Grace, six, has been blown away by how much she's raised on her Just Giving page

The charity is also one of the largest funders of childhood cancer research in the UK.

Billie Grace’s mum, Kate, said her daughter's decision had come as a big surprise, as she has had the ambition to have hair like Rapunzel, and has been growing her hair to her hips over the last two years.

On Friday afternoon, the Year One pupil's hair will sit on her shoulders following the big chop at Liberty hair salon in York Road, Acomb.

Billie-Grace is donating 40cm of her hair to charity (Image: Kate Lohan)

Kate said: “She wouldn’t even like getting a trim, so we were concerned when she said she wanted to cut it off – even her hairdresser Ellie is nervous!

“Hair is so important to her, but this was her own idea! She said, ‘I’m able to grow my hair’, so she saw this as an opportunity to help others. She has a good heart, she is thoughtful and sharing.

“She’s been pragmatic about it and said she can always start growing it again.”

The family received a fundraising pack from the Little Princess Trust last month, and has since set up a Just Giving page for the charity.

Billie-Grace Lohan, six (Image: Kate Lohan)

The Year One pupil also held an assembly about what she was doing at her school, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic Primary School, in Holgate.

On the first day of fundraising, she exceeded her £100 target, and has now raised more than £600.

Kate said: “She was properly blown away by raising so much on the first day, and she is genuinely bowled over to have raised so much, she wasn’t expecting it.

“She loves school, she takes on board her school’s Christian values of helping people, it's sunk in and had an impact on her. We are extra proud of her.”

To help Billie-Grace, please donate to her Just Giving page and click here.