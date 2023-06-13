Goodramgate, which dates back to the 12th Century, is to rekindle celebrations to mark St John’s Eve.

The day is to mark the birth of John the Baptist on Sunday June 25, who was born six months before Jesus Christ.

Goodramgate Traders Association, who are organising the festivities, promise an extraordinary celebration, one that will be unforgettable for locals and visitors alike.

There will be events and competitions lined up along the street, whose festivities hark back to original medieval midsummer celebrations when flowers, fire and food were themes for the day

In the days leading up to the event, the association says flames will be projected in the street as St. John’s Eve approaches.

New beginning for businesses in one of York's oldest streets

The day starts at 11am with a procession from College Green through the street, led by knights in gleaming armour ‘beating the bounds’ of Goodramgate with costumed actors from York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust.

Adding to the medieval theme, the Rt. Hon. Lord Mayor of York, Cllr. Chris Cullwick, will be part of a second processional 2pm and judge a window dressing competition along the street.

For those seeking thrills and awe-inspiring performances, a fire-eating stilt-walker will warm up things up and fire-themed face painting will add fiery family fun to the day.

History enthusiasts will be delighted by the living history presentation by Frei Compagnie.

This dedicated group recreates a medieval muster complete with period costumes.

Zoe Sinclair of Ambiente Tapas, Chair of Goodramgate Traders Association, said: “These new St. John's Eve celebrations rekindle the independent spirit of Goodramgate and promise to be a great day out for everyone.

“We invite the local community and visitors to join us in celebrating this midsummer tradition and experience the eclectic mix of local independent businesses on the street.”

Other events that day include at Holy Trinity Church a chance to learn about famous York people connected with the church, such as Anne Lister, George Hudson and John Walker.

The York Mystery Plays Supporters Trust will also be presenting The Baptism of Christ at 2pm, 4pm and 4.30pm.

There is also a church mouse trail.

Bedern Hall is staging ‘Meet the vicars: Discover 700 years of history in our Medieval Hall.’

The event looks at matters as diverse as priests and pork pies and people will be able to be photographed with a knight in shining armour.

Bedern Hall is also staging a Midsummer Wreath making workshop with cheese and wine at 5.30pm.

For a full list of the day’s events visit: https://www.discovergoodramgate.co.uk/events/saint-johns-eve