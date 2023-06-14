Armed police surrounded a Coastliner bus in Scarborough Road, Norton, on March 1 as they tried to stop Chloe Ann Cousen reaching a North Yorkshire holiday park.

She was not on board, but they arrested her in a taxi before she got to the two staff members she had threatened to kill.

Armed police surround a Coastliner bus in Norton (Image: Supplied)

Her barrister Nicholas Peacock told York Crown Court she was angry with one of them for saving her life some days earlier when she had been suicidal.

Cousen, 20, refused to see a psychiatrist so that a report on her mental health could be prepared for the judge before she was sentenced.

Recorder Nicholas Lumley KC said: “This is a very unusual and worrying case.”

He jailed Cousen for 18 months. She pleaded guilty to three threats to kill and two of carrying a knife.

Chloe Ann Cousen (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, told York Crown Court that Cousen had been employed and a resident at the holiday park earlier this year.

A male employee saw her with a knife walking around the park at night on February 26, 2023.

She told him “it didn’t matter” and went to her caravan, the court heard.

He said he would report the matter. She put her hand in the pocket where she had just put the knife and said: “If you go and tell anyone, I am going to stab you and kill you.”

She went to her caravan. Concerned for her, the employee went to check on her shortly afterwards.

He found she had been self harming and together with another colleague managed to restrain her. They called police and Cousen was arrested.

She was later charged with making a threat to kill and carrying a knife in public.

Police released her on bail to a Barnsley address on condition she didn’t contact the employee or go to the holiday park.

But she texted the employee and a co-worker repeatedly threatening them and also threatened his daughter.

On March 1, she phoned him saying she "was going to kill him" and she was on her way to Scarborough, said Ms Morrison.

She also sent a message to the co-worker in which she showed two knives saying she would kill her as well.

She sent a picture of a bus ticket and described where she was on her journey to Scarborough.

Mr Peacock said she had mental health problems.

“Someone who is apparently plotting to murder someone sends messages whilst she is going to the holiday park explaining exactly where she is, saying exactly what she is going to do…there is something in the background of this young lady," he said.

Cousen had no previous convictions. The judge read a probation officer’s report on her. He urged her to reconsider her decision not to co-operate with a psychiatric report at the start of the hearing.