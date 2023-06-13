Family, friends and former colleagues packed the crematorium’s White Rose Chapel to hear tributes to a woman with a ‘passion for learning’, a ‘fierce spirit’ and a determination to always push boundaries.

Long time friend David Wright, who first got to know Fiona when they worked together at libraries in Dorset in the early 1980s, recalled her as a young woman abseiling down the front of Poole Arts Centre to raise money for charity.

It wasn’t something she felt particularly comfortable doing, he admitted. “But she was always pushing boundaries, always determined not to be controlled by her fears.”

Fiona, the former Chief Executive of Explore York Libraries and Archives, took early retirement last year after almost 20 years in charge of York’s library service.

She had been ill for some time, and died last month at the age of just 60.

Paying tribute at the time of her death, Explore chair Chris Edwards said: “Fiona’s passion, commitment and vision always shone through in all that she did. She will be sadly missed by all of us who knew her well.”

Fiona’s father was in the RAF and she and her older sister Christine, who was at today’s funeral service, had a ‘peripatetic’ childhood, her friend Mr Wright said.

She was born in Beirut, and the family moved first to Cyprus and then Huddersfield in the UK, before settling in Poole in Dorset.

Fiona won a scholarship to prestigious Talbot Heath School – which always came off sounding like St Trinians when she talked about it, Mr Wright said.

She had a sense of mischief at school, he told mourners. She was fond of surreptitiously passing notes to friends in class – and then discovered a way in which she could do it more efficiently, by rigging up a system of cotton threads which could be used to zip notes around attached to paper clips.

Social networking before the internet, Mr Wright joked.

Fiona Williams came to York as Head of Libraries in 2004. She was initially employed by City of York Council, but under her leadership, in 2014, the library service became, as Explore York, the UK’s first public library mutual, commissioned by the city council but run independently and owned by its staff and the community.

Charlie Croft, who retired as the city council’s assistant director of customer and communities last year, said she brought a unique vision to running libraries.

She saw them as community spaces where people could learn and grow. “She viewed libraries as places where everybody who went in came out with something different,” he said.

Under her leadership, Explore York became acknowledged nationally for its innovative, experimental approach.

Among the ideas pioneered by Fiona and her team at Explore York were:

reading libraries

community learning

the Yorkcard cultural discount card

Under her leadership, Explore's main city centre library in Library Square also underwent a £2million revamp, funded mainly by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Mr Croft said she had been a ‘kind, humorous colleague’ with a love of the intellectual and quirky.

“Those are the qualities that will be remembered by all of us who were lucky enough to have known Fiona,” he said.