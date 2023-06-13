North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for witnesses and information in relation to the road traffic collision (RTC) which occurred in the village of Grantley.

The collision occurred at around 8.50am today (June 13) outside Fountains C of E Primary School.

A police spokesperson said: "A light blue Hyundai i10 which was heading towards Sawley collided with a six-year-old child. The child suffered serious leg injuries and was airlifted to James Cook Hospital for treatment.

"The driver of the Hyundai was spoken to at the scene and is assisting officers with their enquires.

"The stretch of road was closed for a time to allow officers to investigate the scene.

"Officers are appealing to anyone, including motorists with dashcam footage, or who witnessed the incident, to come forward.

"If you were driving in the area at the time, please check your dashcam footage in case you have captured the vehicle on camera prior to the crash but may be unaware."

Anyone who can assist the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Steve Wright.

You can also email steve.wright1@northyorkshire.police.uk

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230107761 when passing information.