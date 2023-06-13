A digger is reported to have been stolen from a farm in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that a yellow and black JCB 8060 mini digger was stolen from a farm premises in Stutton, in Tadcaster, at some point between Saturday, June 10, and Monday June 12.
At the time it was stolen, it had a distinctive grab piece fitted to it.
Anyone who has any information which could help us locate the stolen digger is asked to email hannah.gaskell@northyorkshire.police.uk.
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PCSO 3568 Gaskell.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-12062023-0086.
