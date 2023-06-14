Little Bird Artisan Markets are getting set for a weekend busting with markets in Richmond and Thirsk on Sunday (June 18).

Little Bird Artisan Markets bring a modern twist to the traditional markets that so many of Yorkshires Towns are famous for.

They bring together some of the finest artist, bakers, creators, designers and creators to showcase their handmade and specially selected high-quality goods all in the one location.

A spokesperson for Little Bird Made said: "With the warm weather set to continue, what better way to spend your weekend than visiting a traditional artisan market in the sunshine.

The Little Bird Markets return this weekend (Image: Supplied)

"All our happy traders will be there and set up waiting for you with their amazing handmade goods and products. Each of the independent businesses is the passion and dream of a single person or small team who put everything into making it a success.

"They don’t mass produce items, many of them are one-off and not available anywhere else. They are responsible for all aspects of the business and take great pride in meeting customers at markets and telling the story behind their business and how their products are made.

"Each market is specially curated to ensure there is a wide mix of goods on offer to suit all ages and tastes. If you are a regular customer looking to stock up on your favourite products or have never visited a market before we guarantee they are a great day out for all ages."

A range of stalls will be available (Image: Supplied)

At the markets, visitors will find handmade and personalised items ranging from home fragrance, organic skin and body care, home ware, art, photography, crafts, woodwork, leather goods, clothing, accessories, jewellery and not forgetting pet treats and accessories.

There will also be lots of food and drink stalls with sweet cakes and bakes, cheese and preserves, locally distilled alcohol along with street food vendors and their hot and cold food and drink options for a quick snack as your browse the stalls.

The markets will be held in Thirsk in Market Place from 10am until 3pm on Sunday (June 18) and in Market Place in Richmond at the same time.

The warm weather is set to continue (Image: Supplied)

"All our markets are outdoors, so please dress appropriately for the weather conditions. We also encourage everyone to attend safely, to protect both traders and members of the public," the spokesperson added.

For further information visit the Little Bird Made website or if you have any questions please email: info@littlebirdmade.co.uk