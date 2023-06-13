All locations featured within the top 100 UK restaurants who were all crowned winners at the ceremony on Monday (June 12) hosted at London’s Hurlingham Club.

Roots, The Angel at Hetton and The Black Swan at Oldstead were among those awarded.

3 North Yorkshire restaurants win at Estrella Damm National Awards 2023

Roots

Location: 68 Marygate, York, North Yorkshire, YO30 7BH

Roots is the “Banks family’s follow-up” to the highly-regarded The Black Swan at Oldstead, says the National Restaurant Awards website.

It adds: “Overseen by high-profile chef Tommy Banks and cooked day-to-day by Will Lockwood, the food is broadly modern British. The cooking is focused, with dish descriptions listing key ingredients followed by the cooking methods that have been applied to them (a neat solution for giving diners a sense of what is coming next).”

Roots also won Cocktail List of the Year, sponsored by Franklin & Sons.

The Angel at Hetton

Location: Back Lane, Hetton, Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 6LT

This venue was originally one of the first gastropubs in the region, made famous by the late chef Denis Watkins in the 1980s, explains the website.

The National Restaurant Awards said: “At The Angel Wignall is serving up more than mere pub grub, either through his à la carte menu or multi-course tasting menus that are available at both lunch and dinner.

“Expect a trio of snacks as well as freshly made sourdough and a selection of cultured butters before tucking into some of the most inventive cooking and immaculate plating in the country at the moment.”

The Black Swan at Oldstead

Location: Oldstead, North Yorkshire, YO61 4BL

If visiting The Black Swan at Oldstead, you can expect to enjoy “high-quality food” on offer at the pub-turned-restaurant.

The National Restaurant Awards continued to say: “The food at The Black Swan is very much of its location. Chef-patron Tommy Banks’ menu is inspired by the ingredients that are grown in its fields, in the two acres of growing beds in the adjoining garden, or foraged in and around Oldstead.

“The restaurant opts for a tasting menu-only approach, which it says allows it to bring together everything grown and developed into a purposefully designed experience.”

The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards is the restaurant’s annual countdown of the top 100 restaurants in the UK as voted for by the UK’s leading chefs, restaurateurs and food writers.

James Healey, UK Head of On-Trade for Estrella Damm, said: “Estrella Damm has always been proud to support the National Restaurant Awards and each year we are amazed at the array of incredible talent, who are all fully deserving of this recognition of being the very best in the UK.

“We are honoured to share our passion for brewing with the best restaurants in the UK, who also clearly share our devotion to quality and taste in all that they do.

“We hope this list encourages everyone to get out and support each and every one of these restaurants and join us in celebrating the success of the industry.”

More information about each restaurant and the full list of winners is available on the National Restaurant Awards website.