Junior doctors in England are set to walk out for 72 hours, starting from 7am today (Wednesday, June 14), until 7am on Saturday, June 17.

The BMA junior doctors committee has asked the Government for a 35 per cent hike in wages, a “full pay restoration back to 2008”, a demand branded “unreasonable” by Health Secretary Steve Barclay.

It comes as the NHS raises concerns about the impact of the hot weather on urgent and emergency care.

A spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, which runs York Hospital, said: “Locally, our junior doctors make up 49% of our medical workforce and as such the strike action is likely to have a significant impact.

“Urgent and emergency treatment remains our priority and patients can continue to access care from our emergency departments, maternity services, and critical services for inpatients.

“It is even more important people choose services wisely over this period so that care is available to patients who need it most. This includes using 111 online as the first port of call for health needs and continuing to only use 999 if it is a life-threatening emergency.

“GP practices will continue to be open during the junior doctors’ strike and pharmacists can also help and are experts in medicines for minor health concerns. They can offer clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains.

“We will have or will be contacting patients if their appointment needs to be rescheduled due to strike action. If patients have not been contacted, they should attend their appointment as planned.”

Dr Rob Laurenson, co-chairman of the BMA junior doctors committee, appearing on Sky News’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday programme, said it will be re-balloting between June 19 and August 31 for an extended six months’ mandate until March 2024.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: “It is extremely disappointing the BMA is going ahead with further strike action. This 72-hour walkout will put patient safety and our efforts to cut waiting lists at risk.

“During recent meetings with representatives of the BMA Junior Doctors Committee, we made a fair and reasonable opening offer and were discussing both pay and non-pay issues until they chose to end the talks by announcing new strike dates.

“If the BMA cancels these damaging and disruptive strikes and shows willingness to move significantly from their position, we can resume confidential talks and find a way forward, as we have done with other unions.

“People should attend appointments unless told otherwise by the NHS, continue to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency and use NHS 111 online services for non-urgent health needs.”