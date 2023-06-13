To make way for the planned Leeman Road West extension, temporary single lane traffic lights will be in place at Leeman Road bend in York from mid-June until the end of the year.

Advance notice signage has been displayed at the roadside and close to the site since the start of June.

The single lane traffic management system is required to convert the current road into a three-way junction, as well as make provision for installing services and utilities under the road. This new junction will link up to the new spine road and join back up to Leeman Road at the Marble Arch tunnel intersection, providing a through route for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians.

While the works are in place, pedestrian and cycle access routes will be unaffected. Vehicle users are encouraged to use alternative routes during peak times, including Clifton or Poppleton Road, or consider the Park and Ride services at Poppleton Bar, Rawcliffe Bar, Monk Cross, Grimston Bar or Designer Outlet.

A set of temporary traffic lights is also in place on Leeman Road at the Cinder Lane junction near Marble Arch to support work to level the ground and improve accessibility between the station and the National Railway Museum. This is expected to remain until the end of the year.

A diagram of the new junction in Leeman Road (Image: Supplied)

A spokesperson from York Central’s infrastructure contractor, Sisk, said: “This is a significant development in the wider York Central scheme to make progress on building a new access road to improve traffic flow.

"We recognise this may cause inconvenience to road users in the short term, particularly at peak times. However, in the longer term this will open up the site for alternative access routes with significantly upgraded facilities for vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.”

As reported by The Press last week, City of York Council is carrying out essential maintenance works to bridges on the A1237, causing traffic build-up in on the roads in the area.

The council said the work is taking place on the Rawcliffe Ings Bridge over the River Ouse and Millfield Railway Bridge over the East Coast Main Line.

Drivers who use the route on a daily basis said the work is causing "chaos" in the area, with traffic building up significantly during rush hour.

Many road users took to Twitter to share their concerns on the traffic caused by the bridge work. One user said: "It's an absolute shambles. Traffic is absolutely chaotic all day from about 7am onwards since it has started."

Weather permitting, the council said the bridge work scheme will aim to be completed by Monday July 3.