The store’s Vangarde Centre outlet worked with the Department for Work and Pensions as part of a recruitment drive.

Wendy Mangan - Employer and Partnership Manager for York & North Yorkshire DWP says M&S and the Blue Apple Training company ran a 5-day Sector-based Work Academy (SWAP) at M&S using the store’s Training Academy facilities.

Wendy said: “Blue Apple ran a 5 day Sector-based Work Academy (SWAP) at M&S using the store’s Training Academy facilities. The course consisted of a customer service qualification, interview preparation, work experience and a guaranteed interview with M&S”.

“Thirteen jobseekers started and completed the course and 8 have been offered jobs. M&S are always keen to support individuals who face barriers to get into employment, they were thrilled to build on their already impressive female population of colleagues (with 75% females receiving a role) and happy the course could support the refugee community as well (25% of successful participants were refugees).”

The DWP says feedback from those taking part were excellent.

Among them, Shannon Storeer said: “The course run by Blue Apple was very helpful and informative. It enabled me to have a guaranteed interview and resulted in me getting a full-time job.”

Andrea from Marks and Spencer said “Candidates were well prepared for interviews and asked relevant questions around progression. We would be very happy to participate in the scheme again. ’Blue Apple and York Job Centre worked with professionalism and made great connections with the Academy team.”

The York Jobcentre has further initiatives to help people find work.

This Friday (June 15) it is staging an Information/ Sign-up Session for its Jumpstart Your Potential Course to improve self-worth and become more socially confident.

Friday also sees B&M Work Experience at its Clifton Moor store. The retailer says it will consider anyone with health conditions or needing to fit work around school hours. A guaranteed interview with B&M is promised at the end of the Work Experience placement.

Wednesday June 20 will see NCS run a virtual information session from 10am-11am to help people apply for current Civil Service Work Coach jobs being advertised.

Tuesday July 11 will see a sign up session for a one-week construction course.

Such initiatives are helping the jobless trend to remain down.

York in May has a claimant count of 2,280, including 435 18-24s and 560 over 50s.

This represented a decrease of 260 over the year overall, with over 50s down 14 but 18-24s up 25.

Ryedale has a claimant count of 570 (down 35), including 70 18-24s (up 5) and 175 over 50s (down 25).

Selby has a claimant count of 1145, including 185 18-24s (up 10) and 301 over 50s (down 30).

For more details contact yorkemployerengagementteam@dwp.gov.uk or speak to your Jobcentre Work Coach