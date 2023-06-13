The shop on Station Parade will from 10am to 2pm offer advice on healthy eating and good nutrition, with talks from local experts.

Among them, Vanessa Warmby ‘The Yorkshire Dietician’ will talk on looking after your body through nutrition; naturopath Georgie Ogden will look at the link between digestion and diet and nutritional practioner Nathalie Gudgeon will look at blood sugar balance.

Healthy light bites from health food café Nutrition Joe’s will be provided alongside vegan ice cream from Yorkshire-based Northern Bloc to keep visitors cool, and owner Jonathon Walker who is also the founder of HGPT Studio will be hosting an interactive fitness challenge for attendees and discussing the importance of balance.

Emilija Krukoniene and Abbie Green from Go Herbs will also be on hand to provide free, evidence-based advice.