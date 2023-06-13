Harrogate health and nutritional supplement retailer, Go Herbs, is hosting an event on Friday to promote ‘Healthy Eating Awareness Week’.
The shop on Station Parade will from 10am to 2pm offer advice on healthy eating and good nutrition, with talks from local experts.
Among them, Vanessa Warmby ‘The Yorkshire Dietician’ will talk on looking after your body through nutrition; naturopath Georgie Ogden will look at the link between digestion and diet and nutritional practioner Nathalie Gudgeon will look at blood sugar balance.
Healthy light bites from health food café Nutrition Joe’s will be provided alongside vegan ice cream from Yorkshire-based Northern Bloc to keep visitors cool, and owner Jonathon Walker who is also the founder of HGPT Studio will be hosting an interactive fitness challenge for attendees and discussing the importance of balance.
Emilija Krukoniene and Abbie Green from Go Herbs will also be on hand to provide free, evidence-based advice.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here