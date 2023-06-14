Justice is catching up with those who broke the rules, broke the law and were economical with the truth.

And when self-serving politicians failed to receive their coveted jobs and honours, they have just cleared off.

It is ugly. But enough of the Tory tantrums. Let’s move on.

Having been out on the doorstep in Selby already, residents have told me that they want change, they want a Labour MP.

They have serious challenges they need fixing and feel neglected.

So why not come out and join us make this change possible?

My friend, John Grogan, was a fantastic Labour MP for the area, and is much missed to this day.

Let’s get Labour back in Selby; the next step to a Labour Government.

With up to 18 months still to run of this Government, there is much to do. You would find it hard to believe that the Tories have no serious business to bring to Parliament with all that’s going on. Last week, the House adjourned at 1.38pm, having sat for just over two hours: it beggars belief.

When there are so many pressing issues from our melting planet to the NHS, housing and the cost of living crisis, you would have thought that every minute counted. They squander power but then do nothing with it.

This week we have the same. The Home Secretary brought in her fifth set of proposals on public order (protesting) in the space of just two years. While crime is besieging our communities, she wastes Parliamentary time because people walk too slowly in protests. I am not kidding, this was her legislation.

It either means that the previous four sets of rules were completely inept or that this increasingly authoritarian state is clamping down and locking up anyone raising opposition to the draconian laws they are passing.

Police don’t want these laws, as it makes their jobs more difficult, but nor should we fall in line with the most oppressive regimes.

Workers would never have got protection if the trade unions did not take to the streets, the climate emergency would be ignored, and women would never have the vote (and ironically, the Home Secretary would never have got to Parliament as a result).

Not only are they stopping many from voting by insisting on voter ID, but now they are stopping you having a say of any kind.

So in addition from taking away Parliament’s voice by shutting up shop at the earliest opportunity each day, it is denying anyone a voice, anywhere.

Meanwhile, over the last 13 years, it has taken back control from the EU, decision making and funding from local authorities and placed all such powers of determination into the hands of the Prime Minister; the most centralised Government in living memory.

This matters because you matter, your issues matter and until we have a Government that is serious about governing, which Labour is, and until we have a Government with an extensive agenda to rebuild our country, which Labour has, then life won’t get any easier, the houses won’t be built and the NHS will remain in tatters.

My message to you is don’t give up, hold on and engage. You could be part of booting this hopeless, corrupt and self-serving lot out of Downing Street. We have work to do in York to make this happen.

First winning Selby and Ainsty, then going on to win York Central and Outer at the general election - two Labour MPs for the city, working hard for you.

Why not sign up and join us. be part of the people-powered movement for transformative change?

I have huge admiration for the thousands of people across our city supporting others - charities or people reaching out with acts of kindness. We are one of the best places in the country to do so. But unless we change the system, people will forever struggle. Join me in getting up steam and fixing the system.

When Labour win power, it is never for ourselves but is to restore hope. In 1948, out of the ashes of war, that hope built the welfare state, created the NHS, provided good jobs and developed the houses and communities ‘fit for heroes’.

We are seeking that mandate once more, to fix our country and planet again. Let’s rid ourselves of the drama of Downing Street and labour together for a government that will be on our side.

Rachael Maskell is the Labour MP for York Central