The Keeping Digital Foundation is stepping up its digital inclusion support by rolling out the National Databank to Digital Cafe services across York.

The York-based charitable organisation is partnering with the Good Things Foundation, Virgin Media O2, Vodafone and Three, to roll out the National Databank programme to Digital Cafes across York which are helping residents most at need.

The National Databank offers people struggling to stay connected free mobile data top-ups to help ensure they can access online services and keep in touch with family and friends.

Aiming to reach residents most at need during the cost-of-living crisis, the scheme has been rolled out to the Tang Hall, Sanderson House, St Wulstan and York Stadium Digital Cafes, with residents able to pop in and speak to a volunteer about the Databank or about getting support with their digital devices and getting online.

In order to make sure the programme supports those most in need, someone receiving data through the Databank must be over 18 years old and be from a low-income household.

They must also either have no or insufficient access to the internet at home, or when away from home, or be unable to afford their existing monthly contract or top up.

Residents are then able to receive support from the databank for up to 12 months.