The popular Aldwark Manor Estate celebrated the launch of its brand-new golf course following a £15 million estate-wide investment.

The 18-hole course, which opened on June 1, has brought 15 new jobs to the Aldwark area and features a golf shop, luxury golfing accommodation featuring 11 bedrooms and a sports bar and restaurant aptly named 'Bunkers'.

Set alongside the River Ure, the par 70 course has been created for golfing enthusiasts of all levels and includes a challenging 5,922 yards featuring expertly crafted water hazards, downhills and a demanding forestry layout.

The Aldwark Manor Estate team (Image: Supplied)

Chris Lawton, golf manager at Aldwark Manor Estate said: “After many months of prepping and planning, we’re absolutely thrilled to have opened our course to such a warm welcome from new and existing players.

“In true Aldwark style the course is anything but ordinary and features plenty of challenging holes to keep our golfers on their toes.

"For non-golfers and those looking to find the 19th hole, our new sports bar and restaurant, Bunkers, is open from 8am on both weekdays and weekends and screens live-action sports across four large screens.”

To celebrate the launch of the new course, Aldwark Manor Estate is offering an exclusive 200-member subscription, which will provide golfers with unlimited golf for 12 months, along with free use of the England Golf and BRS apps for tee time bookings, competitions, general play scorecard entry and more.

The first golfers during their round at Aldwark Manor (Image: Supplied)

Christophe Gitton, estate director at Aldwark Manor Estate, said: “Never a place to do things by halves, the team have worked tirelessly to create a new golf experience that well and truly demonstrates the Aldwark difference.

“While respecting Aldwark’s incredible past and beautiful present, we’re looking forward to creating an even greater future with further Estate additions. This will include a sensational fine-dining establishment, a state-of-the-art spa, leisure club, conference centre and 40 additional bedroom extension, water sport activities, additional lodges just to name a few, which will continue to bring that extra touch of luxury and experiences we offer with every Aldwark Manor Estate stay.”

The bar at the Aldwark Manor Estate (Image: Supplied)

The further £22 million investment is set to be completed in the summer of 2025.

For further details, or to book a stay, visit the Aldwark Manor website.